Theatre Charlotte reopens for 95th season after fire

After performing on the road for a year, TC comes back with a vengeance.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Theatre Charlotte (TC) reopens two years after a catastrophic electrical fire, Charlotte Is Creative reports.

After performing on the road for a year, TC will be performing A Christmas Carol from Dec. 9 to Dec. 18. in the refurbished space.

“It’s fitting, in a way, because it was actually the last show in the building before the fire,” Chris Timmons, TC's acting executive director told Charlotte Is Creative.

TC originally had a larger production, Misery, scheduled for November, but had to postpone the show until May 2023 due to the renovations delaying the rehearsal process.

"It became overwhelming to try to squeeze final walk-throughs and rehearsals into a couple of days. We needed to postpone, and the actors agreed it was the right decision," Timmons told Charlotte Is Creative.

Timmons plans for the next season at TC to be "one of our biggest seasons we've had in recent history" with shows like Something Rotten, Pippin and Detroit '67 also on the roster.

Auditions are open many of these upcoming productions, Timmons told Charlotte Is Creative.

You can buy tickets to A Christmas Carol on Theatre Charlotte's website.

