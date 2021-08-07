These unique trolley tours take you from history to hot dogs

Triad Trolleys does more than just a drive-by history lesson. You can even take a Moravian cookie tour!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We are used to seeing those trolleys that take us around the city and give you a history lesson but these tours are like no other.

"Triad Trolleys serve all three major cities in the area and some of our tours are very unique," said Alexa Zamora of Triad Trolleys, "We have a hot dog tasting tour as well as a Moravian cookie tour for starters."

The business began as a way for wedding groups to have fun in the bar districts or all the cities but as they grew so did their tours.

"We have a winery and distillery tour, a plane trains and automobile tour and even a Brady Bunch Houses tour," continued Zamora.

The group has also expanded into segway tours as well as outdoor activities like paddleboarding and electric bike tours.