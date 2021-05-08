Things To Do Today: May 8, 2021

Here are a couple of last minute ideas of fun things to do today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is the weekend and the forecast is looking great. Here are a few fun options of things for you to do today with mom or if you just want to get out an enjoy the weekend.

Mother's Day Celebration - Daniel Stowe's Botanical Gardens

May 8 and 9: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are a mom, this event is FREE. You need to register beforehand but it is a perfect event to go on a stroll and listen to some live music, shop the Garden Store and get some food from their food trucks.

Markets at 11 in Ballantyne's Backyard

May 8: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Local businesses are bringing their craft to the South Charlotte community to shop and enjoy! This is an awesome open air market with live music all day long. You can pack a picnic, get some food from a choice of food trucks and you can even bring the pups!

If you miss this today you come back next month. Markets at 11 in Ballantyne happens each second Saturday of each month.

Bonus: Cabo De Mayo at Cabo Fish Taco

This is at the same location as Markets 11 and they are having a block party to add to the fun.

Seafood fest at Sycamore Brewing

May 8: Noon to 9 p.m.