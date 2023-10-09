3rd annual Carolina Film Festival to be held in Charlotte this weekend

Oliver Crooms IV, festival founder and president, continues to inspire in his third installment of the fest.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tickets are going fast before the curtains open for the Carolina Film Festival on Saturday, Oct. 14.

A red-carpet event begins at 1 p.m. and will lead into the festival itself at 1:30 p.m. at the Independent Picture House, located 4237 Raleigh Street in Charlotte.

The event will also allow guests to interact with three industry executives and leaders.

Jerome Core, Kathryn Madsen and Chris Spencer will grace the stage to answer questions from the audience. It's an intimate affair offering some of the best films in the Carolinas, with an opportunity to learn more about the industry.

"Our panelists have so much knowledge," Oliver Crooms IV, festival founder and president, told WCNC Charlotte. "One has a perspective of an executive of a studio. Another is a creator of different shows and our other panelist is renowned for their work with sound and music. Each have different backgrounds and areas of expertise to share with the audience."

It will be a party atmosphere with live music and concessions. It's $10 to attend. Get tickets at carolinafilmfestival.com.

