CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- This Charlotte Australian Shepard just might be the best house guest.

Ivy and her owner Lisa Kite have quickly gained fans on their Instagram page, with many people fascinated by Ivy's ability to paint on canvas.

When Kite's eldest son left for Seattle and took his dog with him, Kite was heartbroken. To mend her broken heart, she got another dog -- Ivy. Kite quickly learned Ivy was very intelligent.

"I wanted to teach her to get a beer out of the refrigerator to impress my children. That's really when she picked up on it pretty quickly and then I started naming toys and she'd have to get them by name," Kite said. "And then it seemed like 'why would you stop?'"

Ivy and Lisa didn't stop. Ivy quickly started to learn more and more tricks and now she can paint on canvas, play dead, pick up her toys, clean up a spill, shake hands and so much more.

Once Ivy completes a painting, someone can buy it. All of the profits from Ivy's paintings are donated to various local charities.

