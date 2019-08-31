GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — NBC just dropped a hot new trailer for 'This is Us' Season four as part of the birthday celebration for the Big 3 - Randall Pearson, Kate Pearson and Kevin Pearson.
The special extended premiere of season 4 airs on Tuesday, Sept. 24, starting at 9 p.m. ET.
RELATED: NBC adds 4 new sitcoms, extends 'This Is Us' 3 more seasons
Much of the information surrounding the plot and cast is still shrouded in mystery, but we can confirm new and returning cast members as seen in the trailer.
NEW CAST:
- Asante Blackk
- Marsha Stephanie Blake
- Omar Epps
- Bahara Golestani
- Jennifer Morrison
- Timothy Omundson
- M. Night Shyamalan
- Julian Silva
- Auden Thornton
- Nick Wechsler
RETURNING CAST:
- Griffin Dunne
- Tim Jo
- Ron Cephas Jones
- Elizabeth Perkins
- Phylicia Rashad
- Caitlin Thompson
RELATED: NBC ‘This Is Us’ star Chrissy Metz makes singing debut at 2019 ACM Awards