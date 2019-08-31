GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — NBC just dropped a hot new trailer for 'This is Us' Season four as part of the birthday celebration for the Big 3 - Randall Pearson, Kate Pearson and Kevin Pearson.

The special extended premiere of season 4 airs on Tuesday, Sept. 24, starting at 9 p.m. ET.

RELATED: NBC adds 4 new sitcoms, extends 'This Is Us' 3 more seasons

Much of the information surrounding the plot and cast is still shrouded in mystery, but we can confirm new and returning cast members as seen in the trailer.

NEW CAST:

Asante Blackk

Marsha Stephanie Blake

Omar Epps

Bahara Golestani

Jennifer Morrison

Timothy Omundson

M. Night Shyamalan

Julian Silva

Auden Thornton

Nick Wechsler

RETURNING CAST:

Griffin Dunne

Tim Jo

Ron Cephas Jones

Elizabeth Perkins

Phylicia Rashad

Caitlin Thompson

RELATED: NBC ‘This Is Us’ star Chrissy Metz makes singing debut at 2019 ACM Awards