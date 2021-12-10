Tim McGraw announces Charlotte concert

Tim McGraw will perform at Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion with special guest Russell Dickerson.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country star Tim McGraw announced he will be performing in Charlotte next year as part of his 2022 tour.

The three-time Grammy winner will perform at PNC Music Pavilion on Thursday, May 12, with special guest Russell Dickerson. Tickets for the show will go on sale next Friday, Dec. 17.

For fans who miss McGraw's Charlotte show, he will be back in North Carolina for a Raleigh show on Saturday, May 21.

McGraw's latest album, "Here on Earth," was released on Aug. 21, 2020. McGraw has 30 Billboard No. 1 singles during his illustrious career that dates back to the early 1990s.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts