Tim McGraw announces 2024 tour with stop in Charlotte

Country fans can see him at the Spectrum Center on May 17, 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music fans, mark your calendars now: Tim McGraw is coming to Charlotte in 2024!

The three-time Grammy-winning artist announced earlier this week that he would launch the Standing Room Only tour, which includes stops in the Carolinas. McGraw will visit Charlotte on Friday, May 17 at the Spectrum Center. The day before, he'll be about an hour's drive away in Greenville, South Carolina at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. He'll be back in North Carolina on June 22 at Raleigh's PNC Arena.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” said McGraw in a news release from Live Nation. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

McGraw's tour will feature newer songs from his upcoming studio album, also titled Standing Room Only, which will release in full on August 25. The album's title track is already available. It will be the 17th album of his career and follows the 2020 release of his Here On Earth album.

On the tour, McGraw will be joined by special guest Carly Pearce, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter in her own right, for all tour dates.