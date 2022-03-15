You can now enjoy alcoholic drinks on sidewalks in Hickory

The new district is made possible thanks to a recent law passed by the general assembly back in September.

HICKORY, N.C. — Residents and visitors in Hickory, North Carolina, can now enjoy an alcoholic beverage on the streets thanks to its newest social district in the downtown area.

The city said people can now buy drinks at local bars and restaurants and then enjoy their alcoholic beverages on sidewalks and public areas of the social district.

“Hickory’s revitalized downtown lends itself to this type of social district. We renovated Union Square and the surrounding block to be an inviting space for people of all ages to enjoy. We created additional areas for people to dine outdoors, meet with others, and enjoy downtown entertainment,” Hickory Mayor Hank Guess, said. This new social district further promotes spending time outdoors, supporting local businesses, and taking advantage of the community atmosphere created in our revitalized downtown.”

The Hickory Downtown Social District includes:

Union Square and portions of First Avenue NW

Trade Alley NW, Main Avenue, and Government Avenue SW.

The district is roughly bounded by Fourth Street on the west, First Avenue SW and Government Avenue SW to the south, Second Street NE/SE and Main Avenue Way SW to the east, and First Avenue NW to the north.

Signage is in place to mark the boundaries of the district.

The new law allows cities to create "social districts," where people can drink outside of restaurants and bars in certain areas. Similar ordinances are in place in cities like Las Vegas and New Orleans.

The Cornelius Town Board unanimously passed a temporary ordinance this week allowing for a "social district" along a stretch of Catawba Avenue. It means those of legal drinking age could drink alcohol outside businesses and restaurants.

If things go well, leaders say it could lead to more permanent changes or could return for other major events.

Social districts aren't in effect in Charlotte yet. It's unclear if or when city leaders will consider these districts.

