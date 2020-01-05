GREENSBORO, N.C. — Todd Turner has his hands in everything, from playing drums in a touring band to shooting video and still images. Yet, this renaissance man landed in what may be his most important venture yet: Documenting the moments in time as our area goes through one of the most difficult times in history.

His photo collection will be featured in the independent publication Triad City Beat. Turner said his favorite photo was of Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan wearing a face mask standing on a deserted Elm Street in downtown Greensboro.

