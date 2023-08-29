Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces Charlotte concerts

The heavy metal, Christmas music, theater production and laser lightshow extravaganza will return to Charlotte this winter.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back!

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced a 62-city holiday tour called "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — the Best of TSO & More." Two sets of TSO bands will perform in arenas across the United States beginning Nov. 15 through Dec. 30. The tour will feature matinee and evening performances in most of the cities.

TSO's 2023 holiday season tour will make its way to Charlotte on Saturday, Dec. 9. The band will perform at 3 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. at Spectrum Center in Uptown.

TSO will also perform at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday, Dec. 8. Following their Charlotte shows, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has a show scheduled at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Dec. 13.

Fan club pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 8 through Ticketmaster. Fans can register for Fan Club pre-sale tickets by clicking here. The deadline is Friday, Sept. 1. Fan Club pre-sale provides first access to the best 10% tickets in the arena with a limit of six people per membership. General public tickets will go on sale Sept. 15.

Limited $39 tickets will be available for purchase within the first week, or while supplies last. A dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to charity, according to the AP.

Al Pitrelli, TSO’s guitarist and music director, says that since the band started 28 years ago, their winter tours have become a tradition for loyal fans and their families.

“I call them repeat offenders,” he jokes.

Fans can expect a memorable performance that references the band’s 1999 “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” television film and album. The story follows a young girl who runs away from home on Christmas Eve; she’s alone, visions come to her, and eventually she makes her way back to her family at midnight, just in time for the Christmas holiday. Singers represent different characters, woven into a narrative by the late founder Paul O’Neill.

Pitrelli believes the reason TSO performances continue to draw people in is found in the story.

“Everybody misses somebody, especially on Christmas,” he says. The show provides an arena for people to feel less alone, “wrapped up in the world’s biggest rock and roll production,” he adds.

The Associated Press and 9News (KUSA) contributed to this report.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts