CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The board of trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill decided on Thursday to revoke Bill Cosby's honorary degree.

Cosby received the degree in 2003 at UNC's commencement ceremony, where he was the keynote speaker.

The 80-year-old is currently facing up to 30 years in prison after being sentenced in September.

In April, a jury convicted him of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee in 2004.

Immediately after Cosby's conviction in April, several universities, including Yale, Johns Hopkins, Notre Dame and Boston College all pulled the degrees that were awarded to Cosby throughout the years.

