Union County woman featured on The Voice!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Keep an eye out for this local talent as you tune in for "The Voice."

This is Janora Brown from Wingate in Union County. She performed her rendition of R&B singer Monica's "Angel of Mine" during her audition this week.

She ended up advancing and teaming up with "Team Legend."

Brown just graduated from The University of North Carolina Greensboro with a degree in biology.

With her degree in hand as her backup plan, she says she's ready to focus on her dream career in music.

Check out Janora on season 21 of The Voice, Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on WCNC Charlotte.

GOOD LUCK, JANORA!