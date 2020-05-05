CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School is out, the thrill is gone and businesses are still closed. It’s getting pretty boring sitting in the house and you’re looking for something to do!

Don’t worry, Wake Up Charlotte’s Billie Jean Shaw has you covered. Let’s “unzip” the Carolinas virtual style!

Let’s start at the border of South and North Carolina. Did you know you can jump on your favorite roller coaster right from your living room? Carowinds is offering virtual rides, including the Fury 325, the world’s tallest and fastest coaster and it definitely feels like the real thing.

However, if you wanna play it safe, the park also has a collection of digital jigsaw puzzles coloring pages and recipes on their site.

Next, let’s head to Uptown Charlotte in the 2802.

Discovery Place is posting hair raising science projects on Facebook.

From static electricity to lessons about the solar system to projects that will have your kiddos eating veggies, it’s free educational fun.

For all your animal lovers out there you can take a virtual trip to the 27205 for a virtual visit of the North Carolina Zoo. Or down to the 29401, the low country of South Carolina to take a virtual swim with the fishies at the state aquarium.

Both agencies are also offering learning classes and live streams of your favorite furry and scaly friends.

Again, it’s all free fun for your entire family!

