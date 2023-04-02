Usher prank teasing Beyoncé appearance sends fans fuming at Dreamville Festival

R&B singer Usher trolled the festival crowd during his set with an April Fool’s joke, claiming that he was about to bring out Beyoncé to perform.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Dreamville Festival kicked off at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh on Saturday with much fanfare and a few antics.

R&B singer Usher trolled festival goers during his set with an April Fool’s joke, claiming that he was about to bring out Beyoncé to perform.

Obviously, the crowd went wild upon hearing her name.

A few moments passed as Usher looked back at the festival staff. After walking around the stage for a little while, fans of Usher and Queen Bey were disappointed as Usher approached the microphone and jokingly said "April Fools."

While the prank left some fans fuming, the cruel joke was saved by Usher's stellar performance at the festival.

As one of the most anticipated annual events in the state of North Carolina, Dreamville Festival acts as a perfect complement to the existing event landscape and cultural fabric of the city of Raleigh.

