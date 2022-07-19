This will be the first time Gill has toured with his band since 2019.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American country music singer, songwriter and musician Vince Gill is coming to Charlotte this July.

The singer announced Tuesday that he will play the Ovens Auditorium on Thursday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.

This will be the first time Gill has toured with his band since 2019. Featured on the tour will be vocalist Wendy Moten, who has most recently become known for her breathtaking performances on NBC’s The Voice.

Gill, who has been touring with the Eagles since 2017, said he is looking forward to stepping center-stage again.

“When all touring stopped back in March of 2020, it was a good time for me to take a break from the road," he said. "Now the Eagles are touring again, and that’s a blast! But I’m also eager to get back on the bus and visit some places and fans that I haven’t seen for a while.”

For more information about summer tour 2022 go to www.vincegill.com. Click here to purchase tickets.

