Watch Jeopardy! Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday night's episode will be seen Thursday afternoon on WCNC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You can watch Wednesday evening's new episode of Jeopardy! Thursday at 12:30 p.m. on WCNC Charlotte television.

The 7 p.m. episode Wednesday, the third to last featuring the late Alex Trebek, was not seen Wednesday because of NBC News coverage of the situation at the U.S. Capitol.

Trebek's second to last episode will then air as scheduled Thursday at 7 p.m.

Friday will mark the last new episode the long time host taped before his passing.

The final episodes hosted by Trebek started airing Monday. The legendary quiz show host died on Nov. 8 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Trebek hosted the show for 37 seasons.

Trebek began hosting "Jeopardy!" back in 1984. Trebek always reminded viewers that he didn't feel he was the star of the show, but rather the contestants were.

As Variety previously reported, Trebek's last episodes were recorded on Oct. 29, just 10 days before his death.