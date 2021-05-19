WCNC Charlotte mug displayed on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers is known to display different mugs from NBC affiliates on his desk during the late-night talk show.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You can see a little piece of Charlotte on 30 Rockefeller Plaza Wednesday night; a mug from WCNC Charlotte will be displayed on Seth Meyer's desk during his show: Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Meyers is known to display different mugs from NBC affiliates on his desk during the late-night talk show.