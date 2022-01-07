Bon Jovi coming to Charlotte this spring

“We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” Jon Bon Jovi said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi announced Friday that the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour is coming to Charlotte this spring.

Bon Jovi will perform at the Spectrum Center on Friday, April, 8.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public for most markets beginning Friday, January 14, at 10 a.m. local time, check bonjovi.com for specific details on VIP packages as well as on-sale dates and timing. The JBJ Experience member presale will begin on Tuesday, January 11, at 10 a.m. local time.

The band spent much of the past two years recording and releasing new music, while also creating livestream performance content and launching Bon Jovi radio for their fans.

“We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” Jon Bon Jovi said.

