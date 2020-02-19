BURBANK, Calif. — Whitney Houston is about to appear on the concert stage again.
Eight years after her death and five years after the show was conceived, a holographic Houston will embark on a European tour beginning Feb. 25. U.S. dates are expected to follow.
The singer's sister-in-law and former manager Pat Houston says it's the right time for a revival and says it's a show Houston would've wanted.
The concerts will feature a projected Houston performing most of her biggest hits, including “I Will Always Love You," with real backup dancers and a live band.
