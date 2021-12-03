WWE Raw returning to Columbia for first time in a decade

RAW will return to the capital of South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — WWE Raw is coming back to Columbia for the first time in a decade.

The WWE announced they will be in Columbia on Monday, February 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Colonial Life Arena. The event will broadcast live on USA Network.

The event will be the first time in 10 years that the WWE's flagship network show will take place in South Carolina's capital city. They'd previously had an event here scheduled but it had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RAW debuted in 1993 and has been the weekly showcase event for the wrestling league ever since.

The event will feature WWE Champion Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro, The Street Profits, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan and Carmella. The organizers do not that the people schedule to appear are subject to change.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are available online only on the first day of the general public on sale. Any remaining tickets for any event following the first day of general public ticket sales will be available for purchase at the Prisma Health Box Office on the next business day.

