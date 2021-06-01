York County's Culture & Heritage Museums’ sites set to reopen to the public

To ensure a safe educational experience for all, guests and staff are asked to follow guidelines as recommended by the CDC.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — York County's Culture & Heritage Museums’ sites are set to reopen their doors with new experiences and fresh ways to explore the cultural and natural history of the Carolina Piedmont.

As the Center for Disease Control (CDC) relaxes safety protocols, CHM said it's ready to welcome the return of visitors to its physical sites.

Before planning a visit, guests are encouraged to review up-to-date information for each site’s hours of operation and admission procedures on CHM’s website, chmuseums.org, as schedules continue to vary.

We are honored to receive the 2021 South Carolina Historic Preservation Stewardship Award for the McCelvey Window... Posted by Culture & Heritage Museums on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

What’s New

Museum of York County debuts its highly anticipated major permanent exhibition – “Ice Age Carolinas: Exploring Our Pleistocene Past.”

Main Street Children’s Museum officially reopens. Closed since Oct. 2018 due to flooding, and after extensive renovations, a brand new playscape emerges.

Historic Brattonsville’s ongoing restoration and preservation work for its 18th and 19th-century buildings has made significant headway. And life on the farm never stops; check-in on the barnyard animals and in-season agricultural activities.

Safety First

To ensure a safe educational experience for all, guests and staff are asked to follow guidelines as recommended by the CDC.