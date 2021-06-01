York County's Culture & Heritage Museums’ sites set to reopen to the public

ROCK HILL, S.C. — York County's Culture & Heritage Museums’ sites are set to reopen their doors with new experiences and fresh ways to explore the cultural and natural history of the Carolina Piedmont.
As the Center for Disease Control (CDC) relaxes safety protocols, CHM said it's ready to welcome the return of visitors to its physical sites.
Before planning a visit, guests are encouraged to review up-to-date information for each site’s hours of operation and admission procedures on CHM’s website, chmuseums.org, as schedules continue to vary.
What’s New
- Museum of York County debuts its highly anticipated major permanent exhibition – “Ice Age Carolinas: Exploring Our Pleistocene Past.”
- Main Street Children’s Museum officially reopens. Closed since Oct. 2018 due to flooding, and after extensive renovations, a brand new playscape emerges.
- Historic Brattonsville’s ongoing restoration and preservation work for its 18th and 19th-century buildings has made significant headway. And life on the farm never stops; check-in on the barnyard animals and in-season agricultural activities.
Safety First
To ensure a safe educational experience for all, guests and staff are asked to follow guidelines as recommended by the CDC.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged. CHM visitation policies will be revised as new guidelines are issued; stay up-to-date on safety guidelines at CDC's website.