You can order cocktails and play mini-golf when the 'Puttery' opens this Friday in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new indoor mini-golf venue is set to open in Charlotte's South End on Friday, Dec. 17.

The Puttery is an indoor venue just for adults, 21 and up. The new location in Charlotte will be located just off of South Tryon Street.

There will be two different 9-hole courses and the cost to play is $18 per person. While you're playing you can order food and cocktails.

