'I am thankful for what I've done': The son of a sharecropper, 99-year-old paved way for those following his footsteps

James Clyde Watkins was 1 of 10 children to grow up picking cotton on his father's farm. He left those fields and blazed a trail for Black Carolinians.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — James Clyde Watkins is the son of a sharecropper. Born in 1923, he was one of 10 children who grew up working on their father's farm.

While Watkins did work with his siblings picking cotton, his mother knew his future wasn't as a laborer.

"That boy ain't big enough to send him to a salt mill or do anything else," Watkins remembered his mother saying. "We know he's smart, maybe we can send, get him into high school."

That decision changed his life. While many rural Black children stopped after grade school, Watkins had the good fortune to continue his students, eventually getting a $250 scholarship to attend Shaw University in Raleigh.

Despite the reservations of some relatives, Watkins made it.

"You better not send that boy to college, send him out there and get a job and go to work," said Watkins, recalling what some family members said to his mother.

The now 99-year-old says he had to deal with doubts and racism his entire life. He took on each incident using his mind and his faith. Like when he tried to register to vote in 1942 and the registrar tried to deny him.

Watkins knew his education could help him have a better life but he wanted to make sure he could open doors for others. He returned to Rockingham, where he taught math and science. He also met the love of his life, Ruth, who was also a teacher.

"We both wanted to be the best teachers we could be," he said.

Watkins later became the first principal of the county's first integrated high school and later became its first Black assistant superintendent. But he wasn't finished making history.

He ran and became the first Black person on Rockingham's city council, where he was able to address the many neglected areas of his community, like getting streets and roads paved and improving housing.

"We got a $10 million grant to renovate this community," he said.

Watkins then went on to become the second African American to serve on the Richmond County Board of Commissioners.

His life serves as an example to all of how to overcome while blazing a path for others to follow.

"I am really grateful and thankful for what I've done."