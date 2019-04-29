CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands will flock to the U.S. National Whitewater Center this Sunday for the 15th Annual Hope Floats Duck Race.

The event, emceed by NBC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle, is a fundraiser for KinderMourn, an organization that provides help for families dealing with the loss of a child.

The fun begins at 2 p.m. with face painting, balloon art, kids activities, and appearances by official race mascot Quackers.

Around 3:30 p.m., 35,000 rubber duckies will hit the water and float toward the finish line.

"If your lucky duck is one of the first to cross the finish line, you could be the grand prize winner of $2,500," according to the website.

So far, nearly 30,000 ducks have been adopted. Click here to adopt a duck.