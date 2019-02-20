NEW BERN, N.C. — It's been over five months since Hurricane Florence devastated the Carolina coast. Officials estimate the storm did more than $261 million in damage.

Hundreds of people are still cleaning up and working to get back into their homes, but a worldwide non-profit run by a supermodel is helping fix up more than 100 homes in the area.

Christy Dixon Strickland finally has hope. That hope came from a group of strangers.

"It's so just overwhelming 'cause of all the support that we've gotten from you guys," Dixon Strickland said. "You cant express it."

Strickland, her husband and two kids lost everything when hurricane Florence came through New Bern last September.

They're trying to move in with her mom in the home Dixon Strickland grew up in.

"My dad is deceased, he literally built this house," Dixon Strickland said.

But it also flooded, and needed a lot of work. Now, she has something to be excited about -- a home again.

Dixon Strickland is thankful for the work of Petra Němcová and the non-profit she co-founded.

Němcová runs All Hands And Hearts - Smart Response, a volunteer driven non-profit that helps rebuild communities around the world after disaster strikes. The international model started the work almost 15 years ago after she survived one of the worst disasters ever.

Němcová remembers the 2004 tsunami well -- she feels blessed to survive, but lost her partner in the disaster.

"I was hanging on to a palm tree. I was stuck with my pelvis broken in four places and the debris was all around me," Němcová said.

She remembers hearing children screaming for help, but not being able to help them because debris was everywhere -- she said after half an hour she didn't hear them anymore, and she knew they couldn't hold on any longer.

"That realization that I had no choice to help them has been a huge driver," Němcová said. "Today and every day I have a choice -- we have a choice to help others in need."

She has dedicated her life since then to helping others. The goal of All Hands And Hearts - Smart Response is to stay on scene long after the first responders are gone, as long as there's a need.

"There are so many children and families slipping through the cracks," Němcová said. "They are forgotten after first responders are leaving,"

Dixon Strickland was thankful for the help, saying it had a huge impact.

"It's really opened my eyes," Dixon Strickland said. "Without them I don't know where we would be."

There is still work to be done and the organization says they need help, and more volunteers. If you'd like to help you can get more info here.

"It's been an incredible journey to see how much unconditional love there is in the world," Němcová said. "A lot more than we see every day -- but it is there."