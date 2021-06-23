'Things have really taken off' | Cakeable Charlotte helps young people with disabilities transition to adulthood

Cakeable Charlotte was founded in 2019 to equip persons who have disabilities with specific and in-demand job skills.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cakeable Charlotte, a nonprofit specializing in developing skills in young people with disabilities, is working to fill a gap in the ongoing worker shortage around the Charlotte area.

Skills like dependability, teamwork, and a positive attitude are in high demand right now.

"We believe baking skills are employable skills. It gives them the confidence that they may be able to move into a job." founder Renee Ratcliffe said.

Cakeable Charlotte was founded in 2019 to equip persons who have disabilities with specific and in-demand job skills. Their founders, teachers, and Board of Directors are passionate about maximizing every person’s capability and bridging the disability employment gap in the Charlotte Metro.

"Things have really taken off," Ratcliffe added. "The girls are not only working here in the kitchen with me, but they are also working practicing customer service skills at the farmer's market."

Currently, Cakeable Charlotte has a waitlist for students age 14 and up, and volunteers age 16 and up. If you'd like to join the waitlist, you can reach out to Cakeable Charlotte via email: hello@cakeablecharlotte.com.

