Camp SOAR returns to Levine Jewish Community Center after year-long break

Special Olympians are back for a weeklong camp featuring a variety of activities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camp SOAR returned to the Levine Jewish Community Center Monday after a year-long break due to the coronavirus.

SOAR stands for Special Olympics Athletic Retreat. This year, Camp SOAR will feature a smaller amount of campers, but organizers say the fun and excitement are as big as ever.

"It's really awesome to be a part of it," program director Rachel Lourto said. "We have unified programs where they get to compete with their peers. This is just like every other camp right here in Mecklenburg County."

To help keep campers safe masks are required for inside events and gatherings are limited.

Volunteers say they are glad to be back helping a worthwhile cause.

"Everyone here is so happy -- it's the best week of the year," Ella Little said. "They get to do something that they don't normally get to do."

Campers participating will enjoy a variety of activities including swimming, basketball, tennis, and soccer as well as arts and crafts. The camp runs through June 11.