Car crash survivor continues defying the odds

Doctors told Erica Castillo she wouldn't be able to run again after she was hit by an impaired driver three years ago. Today, she participates in CrossFit.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At least four days a week you can find Erica Castillo of Greensboro in the gym.

“I do try to get here early to start my warming process, just to get my legs warmed up,” Castillo said.

Squats and kettlebells swings are part of her CrossFit Routine, but mastering the intense exercises didn’t come easy.

“I love to workout because every single workout there’s a movement that the doctors didn’t think I would be able to do,” Castillo said.

On November 20, 2018, Castillo was driving to work in Randolph County when deputies said a woman on drugs hit her head-on.

She was life-flighted to UNC Memorial in Chapel Hill where she stayed for nearly eight weeks.

She underwent multiple surgeries on her back, pelvis, and legs.

“I remember sitting in the hospital and having meetings with my doctor, many doctors, and they said you know you won’t be able to squat again; you won’t be able to run,” Castillo said.

“We’re going to work on walking for now.”

Today, Castillo continues to defy the odds.

She’s now a mother of a newborn twin boy and girl and an inspiration to those around her.

“People always put limits on themselves about what they can and can’t do,” CrossFit Greensboro Head Coach John Meeks said.

“I think Erica really shows that it doesn’t matter what’s happened to you, you can still find a way to work out. You can still challenge yourself to grow no matter what’s happened in your life.”

The support from others keeps her working out day after day.

“I feel so thankful and it’s a constant reminder of how good our God is, and I’m so blessed,” Castillo said.

“I absolutely have the best trainers. The best people in my life that have helped me to get to the point I’m at today.”

Saturday 336 CrossFit in High Point is hosting a marathon row canned goods fundraiser.

The event is on the same day as the anniversary of Castillo’s crash.