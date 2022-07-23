Charlotte Black Pride Expo showcases community at intersection of Black, LGBTQ unity

Organizers gathered for one of the week's biggest events aiming to showcase and celebrate their talent.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Black Pride 2022 is wrapping up this weekend, with Saturday's Pride Expo Extravaganza turning out to be one of the week's biggest events.

This year's theme is #BlackAF.

Quin Williams, Community Outreach Director of Charlotte Black Pride, said it's all about uplifting each other.

"We are just coming together to continue to showcase Black beauty, Black talent, and not having to choose between being Black and part of the LGBTQ community," she said. "It's just a gumbo of all of us coming together along with allies to celebrate and uplift Black voices, which has been going on for 17 years."

Williams said organizers are excited to have a bigger presence than in years past. She attributed the added donations from the community to more supporters taking notice of their efforts. And it's shown; she said seeing dozens of vendors under one roof, is meaningful.

"It means oneness. It means togetherness," Williams said. "It means we are actually taking a moment to put aside any differences we may have and celebrate and uplift those differences instead of pointing them out."

Charlotte Black Pride will close out a week of events on Sunday with The Skyline brunch and concert.

Contact Jane Monreal at jmonreal@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts