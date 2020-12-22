Months ago, a Charlotte man went viral for serenading his wife before her cancer surgery. Now, she's cancer-free.

The Atlanta Black Star spoke with the Charlotte couple, who said they aren't taking cancer into the new year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man went viral earlier this year for serenading his wife before she underwent cancer surgery, and the world fell in love with the couple.

Ray Singleton posted the video to cheer up his wife Roslyn before she underwent a second brain surgery this year, after originally being diagnosed in 2013.

“I was diagnosed again in 2019 had surgery in 2020," Roslyn Singleton previously told WCNC Charlotte. “This was right before our one year anniversary."

The way Ray Singleton used his love of music to comfort his wife got the attention of millions. Then on Oct. 4, Ray Singleton took his talents to Bank of America Stadium to sing the national anthem before a Panthers game.

Recently, the Atlanta Black Star spoke with the Charlotte couple, who said they aren't taking cancer into the new year. The couple found out on Dec. 5 that Roslyn is now cancer-free, according to the Atlanta Black Star.

The outlet also reports the Charlotte couple is now hoping to have a child, and leave cancer behind in 2020.

Congrats, Roslyn and Ray!