Couple opening new coffee shop hope to revitalize Madison Park neighborhood

Madison Perk will feature a family friendly atmosphere and live music in the mornings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a lot of new ideas and inspiration to people looking to grow their businesses or improve their neighborhoods.

Stacy and Patrick McFall are no different. The couple has lived in the Charlotte area for many years. Five years ago, they moved to the Madison Park neighborhood, just south of Woodlawn Road near Selwyn Park.

"We just saw so much potential in the neighborhood itself, and we were so excited to move here," Stacy McFall said.

They live right around the corner from the Madison Corners shopping center on South Boulevard. Every time they walked by, the McFalls said they wish a coffee shop was there.

Time passed, their family grew and eventually, their wish for a coffee shop became their next adventure. Introducing Madison Perk Coffee Bar!

“We really just wanted to bring life to our neighborhood and fill a need," Patrick McFall told WCNC Charlotte. "There is just something about having a local neighborhood coffee shop.”

The McFalls are in the design and planning process now, Madison Perk construction will start next month and is slated to open this fall!

Why the name Madison Perk? Well it’s inspired by the neighborhood and a nod to the beloved show, "Friends.". That’s just one of the many unique features for this mom-and-pop shop.

“I think another thing that makes us different is we’re really catering to families basically because that’s the stage of life we’re in,” Stacy McFall said.

They are making the space easy for stroller access and removing any sharp corners so kids are safe to roam.