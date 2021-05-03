Charlotte foundation seeing results from decade-long program aiming to get middle school students college-ready

The Friedland Foundation instills the hope of a college education in middle-school students burdened with socioeconomic disadvantages.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Friedland Foundation started in 2008 with a mission to create a pathway to college for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students from 7th to 12th grade living in low-income and underserved areas.

Each spring, school counselors nominate students in need to help the foundation narrow down to four recipients to receive scholarships and mentorship opportunities.

The four scholarships include a full-ride opportunity for the first recipient, a $20,000 scholarship to the second recipient and $12,000 scholarships for the third and fourth recipients.

Along with scholarships, students are also paired with a mentor up until they graduate high school and head to college.

Dr. Michael Friedland, a physician at Atrium Health Charlotte Medical Clinic for 25 years, said he started the foundation to give resources to students who may not have had the same opportunities as he did growing up.

“The motto of the foundation is called the legacy of learning and that’s to honor my parents and what they gave to me and my brother and what we hope to pass on to these students and then they can pass it on to their families in the future perhaps," Friedland said.

So far 43 students have been selected to be a part of the program with 13 currently in college.