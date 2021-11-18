Hornets and Lowe's team up to help Grier Heights

The Grier Heights Community Center got a major renovation.

Billingsville School was built in 1927 as an all-Black "Rosenwald School" founded with the support of Booker T. Washington and philanthropist Julius Rosenwald, who generously provided a matching grant to any funds raised by Grier Heights residents.

Nearly a century later, the GHCC hosts a variety of events, classes, programs, and gatherings for the community. The building appears on the National Register of Historic Places as a landmark in the history of national and local philanthropic efforts to improve education for African Americans.

"I grew up in a neighborhood similar to this in Greensboro," Hornets President Fred Whitfield said. "I grew up in a community center similar to Grier Heights so I certainly relate personally to what a community center can do for you. It's so important to have a safe space to go to after school."

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Charlotte kids got to tour the new center, while others enjoyed the new reading center.

The new rooms, floors, baths, lights, heating and air, and outdoor improvements add up to a $300,000 final score.

"$300,000 is tremendous," CrossRoads Director Tiffany Capers said. "We often think about the financial commitment that communities need, but also it's also the spirit of collaboration. Having this team come in and recognize what it is that will make a difference in this community."