Charlotte Knights Baseball honor and celebrate trailblazers of the Negro League

Eddie "G.G." Burton was a Queen City resident and one of the youngest players in the Negro League back in the 1940s and '50s.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Baseball has grown to become "America's Sport," but 75 years ago the sport was also met with social and racial separation, creating history in the making with the formation of the Negro League.

Players like Eddie "G.G." Burton were among those on the Harrisburg Giants team out of Pennsylvania before becoming the Harrisburg Senators after integrating with white players. Starting at the age of 16, Burton played as a second baseman in the Negro League from 1947 to 1955.

His wife, Gaile said even years later he continued to receive recognition for his historic athleticism.

“From Baltimore to Harrisburg, from Charlotte, he has proclamations from the East Coast and the teams that are celebrating the fact that these guys played for the love of the game," Gaile Burton said.

Burton lived in Charlotte before passing away in 2018. Yet prior to his death and now moving forward, Charlotte Knights Baseball is continuing to celebrate and honor Burton and other Negro League players on Jackie Robinson Day.

“The Knights to keep his name alive and keep the concept alive and keep the leaguers alive it’s just amazing," Gaile Burton said.

The Charlotte Knights will host its 7th Annual Negro League Night on Friday, April 15.

Contact Briana Harper at bharper@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.