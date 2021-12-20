Given a 2% chance to walk after an accident, he beat the odds

Dean Otto says lessons learned as a recovering alcoholic are the reason he is walking again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man captured the nation’s attention when he learned to walk again -- despite doctors giving him a 2% chance after being hit by a car and paralyzed. Now he has written a book detailing the experience and revealing the one thing he says got him through it all.

Dean Otto was an avid runner and athlete when he was hit, he forgave the man who hit him. He said the lessons he learned as a recovering alcoholic are what made it all possible.

Otto’s bike accident was five years ago, but it feels like just yesterday.

“I heard the tires squeal I heard rear tire explode I felt the impact of the truck and then I woke up in the middle of Providence Road 90 or so feet from where they hit me,” he said.

He was paralyzed from the waist down.

“The first thing I did when I came to in the middle of Providence Road," he said. "I said a prayer of forgiveness for the guy who hit me I knew if I had that resentment it could eat me alive and could make me drink again.”

In fact, the 56-year old recovering alcoholic credits the 12-step recovery program he completed more than a decade ago for helping him survive his accident.

“I’ve been sober 12 years and that's a huge foundation for why I was able to get through the predicament I was in," Otto said. "I learned a lot of lessons in sobriety that I didn’t know before that were essential- things like forgiveness and acceptance and gratitude.”

Doctors gave the father of two a 2% chance of ever walking again, but just three days after surgery he made progress.

“I got up on a walker took two steps to the bathroom, the next day to the door, the next day to the end of the hall,” he recalled.

Each day a little more, a little further. A month after the accident he walked a 5K.

A year after the accident he ran a half marathon – accompanied by his surgeon, and the man who hit him.

These days he runs about 15 miles a week.

And he’s telling the whole story in his new book: "2% Chance – A Journey in Resilience Recovery and Rebirth."

He said he was reluctant to write it at first but family and friends convinced him he might be able to help others. He does motivational speaking about his journey and he’s giving some of the proceeds to programs that work with people who are recovering from spinal injuries.

“I just really want to help people and inspire them," Otto said. "I’ve been through a lot both personally as well as physically and I’ve learned a few things along the way, and I hope what I’ve learned can help people avoid some of the mistake I’ve made or inspire them to do something they didn’t think they could do.”

You can find the book on Amazon, Otto’s website, and a few shops around town.