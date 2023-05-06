'On cloud nine' | Charlotte mom attends King Charles' coronation, meets Kate Middleton

Miranda Miller said she's still 'on cloud nine,' after meeting the Princess of Wales on a trip to London made possible by donations from social media.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Saturday, King Charles III was crowned, taking his place as Britain's first new monarch in the past 70 years.

Hundreds of thousands gathered in London to watch the coronation ceremony, including a Charlotte mom who said the trip was a dream come true.

Miranda Miller has loved Britain since she was a little girl.

"When Queen Elizabeth died, I was very much in mourning," Miller said.

She hoped to attend King Charles' coronation, but didn't think it would be possible.

She shared the idea with her husband who encouraged her to make the trip, then took it to her Instagram followers, and overnight, her dream came closer to becoming reality.

"By the time I basically went to bed the next night, my followers had donated $1,000 for the plane ticket," Miller said. "I'm trying not to get choked up, but, it just, I'm always so amazed by people's generosity."

So, she grabbed her passport, which she said came about 30 minutes before she needed to be at the airport, and headed to London.

Outside a London pub, her dream came true when Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, greeted her.

“She came up and I was just, oh my gosh, the anticipation. I was about to burst, cry, faint,' Miller said. "I said, Hello. I came from North Carolina. I'm just so excited to be here. My husband got me a ring to match yours…. She goes, You look fabulous…. And then she said, ‘So, what are you doing this weekend?’ And I was like, ‘Coming to see y'all at the coronation.’ And she just giggled when I said y’all.”

She joined the crowd to watch as newly-crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla greeted onlookers from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

"I'm still on cloud nine," Miller said.