'It gives me hope' | Charlotte mother remains hopeful after son diagnosed with rare disease

If not for the hospital bed and all the tubes he’s connected to, you might not know that 20-month-old Israel is as sick as he is.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte toddler is fighting a rare form of a rare disease that means he needs a major medical procedure: a kidney transplant.

It’s so rare doctors initially misdiagnosed him – telling his mom he had bad allergies.

"He's a very happy baby," mom Shirlin Hidalgo said.

The little boy and his mom spent months trying to figure out what was going on.

"His eyes were very, very puffy," she explained.

At first, doctors thought it was allergies.

"He was completely swollen, I didn’t recognize him, his head was swollen, his whole body was swollen," Hidalgo said.

Dr. Susan Massengill is the head of Pediatric Nephrology at Levine Children's Hospital and is now overseeing Israel's care after he was initially misdiagnosed elsewhere. She says that's common with these cases.

"They’ve been seen by a primary doctor, the emergency room felt they tend to be allergic, eyes are puffy. They’ll get put on Claritin Zyrtec," Massengill said.

Massengill knew immediately, this was not allergies – but rather a rare form of congenital nephrotic syndrome, or kidney disease. They see about 25 cases a year at Levine Children's Hospital.

"This is not something we can fix with medication. It’s a genetic condition that requires a new kidney- a transplant," Massengill said.

But waiting for a kidney can be a dangerous time because patients like Issy are so prone to infection.

"Because of their tremendous risk for life-threatening infection, when they get a fever they come in the hospital, swelling in the hospital, Massengill said.

So doctors removed his kidneys and Israel is now on dialysis three times a week four hours a day.

"I'm just very grateful there's something that can be done, it gives me hope," Israel's mom says.

Israel is on the transplant list – doctors say pediatric patients typically wait 6 months to a year for a kidney and he’ll likely need another transplant as an adult.

Massengill adds, "If we look at all dollars spent on research in our country, the least amount is spent on kidney disease so we’re a big center here for nephrotic syndrome. We do a lot of research and we’re finally making some headway -improving the therapies we have."

Mom is nervous but grateful.

"He's my whole world now. Everything I do is for him."

