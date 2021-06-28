Charlotte nonprofit helps students cope with mental health through art

Kim Alexander said she's found art is the most engaging and helpful way for students to tell a story they may not otherwise have the words to say.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department teamed up with Our Daily Bread Foundation and First United Methodist Church to provide an outlet for students to deal with mental health through art.

“The point of the workshop is basically to give these young adults a platform," Our Daily Bread Foundation founder Kim Alexander said.

The nonprofit is working to give students an outlet to cope with mental health issues through art.

“Where they can speak for they can be their authentic self," Alexander said.

Alexander's focus is on students, teenagers, and their well-being.

“Our whole project is, how can we take art mentorship, economic empowerment, and nutrition to transform the minds, lives, and spirit of everyone," Alexander said.

With the heaviness of the pandemic over the last year, she’s been helping students tackle hardships by using different materials to unmask what’s going on inside into art.

Alexander said it’s the tool she found most engaging and helpful for students to be able to tell a story they may not otherwise have the words to say out loud.

“And [the] release of some of the trauma that exists," Alexander said.

Alexander said in doing so, it allows students a chance to feel free, included and seen.

Using art to step away from the negativity to create hope and love that inspires a new outlook.

"And also to tell their stories so they can now blaze their own trail," Alexander said.

To learn more about Our Daily Bread Foundation visit ourdailybreadfoundation.org.