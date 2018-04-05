Ahh, wedding bliss!

All right, we all know it takes a village to make a bride feel like a princess on her big day, but imagine if she actually was.

"We're going to have a fantastic new princess, an America princess. It doesn't get better than that," said Christopher Warren-Green, Music Director of the Charlotte Symphony.

Warren-Green's talking, of course, about Meghan Markle, and it probably could get a little better if you got to see it in person. Christopher says the atmosphere is second to none and he would know. After all, he met the Prince of Wales in the 1980s and has since built quite the royal resume.

He conducted the orchestra for the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, and now for his big crescendo, he'll do the same for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"It's a great honor to be asked and it's a great thrill to do it," Warren-Green said.

You may be wonder how does someone "just get to know" the royal family? Well, it turns out to that Warren-Green was in the right place at the right time. He said the Prince of Wales' love of music led to their first encounter.

"I first met the Prince of Wales when he invited me to conduct the first performance in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace in modern times, 1980 or 1981," Warren-Green said.

So while the rest of us commoners speculate and wonder 'what will Meghan Markle wear May 19?' Christopher will have another focus.

"What sort of speed Harry and Meghan will walk at, you know you don't get a rehearsal with the royals," he said.

No pressure, right? And not just pressure, there's also secrecy. Any attempt at a glimpse of the playlist was simply rubbish. And if you're a fan of the Netflix series "The Crown," Warren-Green has some good news.

"You know, I usually watch anything about royalty on TV and go, 'Ah! That's rubbish!' I'll read things in the paper and say, 'well, I was there so I know that never happened,' but 'The Crown' gets close," he explained.

So there's a little bit of hope for the rest of us who are looking to dive into the lives of those who actually wear the crown.

As far as what we can expect come the big day, Warren-Green gave us a little hint.

"I think you'll see a theme to this one and I can tell you it will have an American slant, but that's all I can tell you."

