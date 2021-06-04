x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Features

Charlotte woman creates luxury picnic service to bring loved ones together in a safe way

The over-the-top service includes fine dining, top-tier décor, fun and games, and a side of laughter for all ages.
Credit: Olga Ionina - stock.adobe.com
Couple romantically celebrate outdoors with glasses of white wine, proclaim toast People having dinner in a home garden in summer sunlight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is using her passion for fashion, food and fun to create unique experiences for loved ones to safely gather during the pandemic.

When you hear the word picnic, you may think of relaxing under the sun, on a blanket with homemade sandwiches -- that's far from the Luxurychicnic experience.

“Luxurychicnics is a full-service, luxury picnic where I take an outdoor experience and make it a very extravagant event," Ashley Pointe, creator of the luxury picnic service, said. 

The over-the-top service includes fine dining, top-tier décor, fun and games, and a side of laughter for all ages.

The idea is to bring people together, especially after a long year of isolation due to the pandemic.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccines giving families the freedom to reunite

“I want people to get a sense of appreciation," Pointe said. "Finding things where they can be more intimate with each other. These are the memories you’re always remember. It’s just a sense of refreshment you're bringing back into your life.”  

Pointe works alongside a team of creatives, Chef Kendra Scott on the food and Dashia Stith on the décor.

“You pick your time, you pick your location, we show up, " Pointe said. "We set up, and you enjoy the moment. You're connecting on a whole different intimate level and that’s what it's all about.”

To book a luxurychicnic service visit the company's Instagram page @luxurychicnics.

RELATED: Cooper updates NC COVID-19 status ahead of Group 5 vaccinations

RELATED: Looking for a COVID shot in Charlotte? Health officials open additional appointments