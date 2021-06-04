Charlotte woman creates luxury picnic service to bring loved ones together in a safe way

The over-the-top service includes fine dining, top-tier décor, fun and games, and a side of laughter for all ages.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is using her passion for fashion, food and fun to create unique experiences for loved ones to safely gather during the pandemic.

When you hear the word picnic, you may think of relaxing under the sun, on a blanket with homemade sandwiches -- that's far from the Luxurychicnic experience.

“Luxurychicnics is a full-service, luxury picnic where I take an outdoor experience and make it a very extravagant event," Ashley Pointe, creator of the luxury picnic service, said.

The idea is to bring people together, especially after a long year of isolation due to the pandemic.

“I want people to get a sense of appreciation," Pointe said. "Finding things where they can be more intimate with each other. These are the memories you’re always remember. It’s just a sense of refreshment you're bringing back into your life.”

Pointe works alongside a team of creatives, Chef Kendra Scott on the food and Dashia Stith on the décor.

“You pick your time, you pick your location, we show up, " Pointe said. "We set up, and you enjoy the moment. You're connecting on a whole different intimate level and that’s what it's all about.”