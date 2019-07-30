CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You can buy almost anything on the streets of uptown Charlotte, from flowers to fresh fruit, but have you seen a food truck dedicated to cheesecake?

That's exactly what you'll find if you swing by the corner of Trade and Tryon every Tuesday through Saturday at the Cheesecake Carousel. Owners Kenny and Vanessa started their business in Rock Hill in 2013 before quickly taking it on the road.

"We're a cheesecake themed truck, everything's hand-made," Vanessa said.

And what better day to try it than Tuesday, which is National Cheesecake Day?

"Like a carousel goes around, we have so many flavors that you can try," Kenny said. "And each time that you come, there's always something different."

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

WCNC has a new app. Click here to download it

From the classic strawberry to cookies and cream, the Cheesecake Carousel has nearly every flavor you can imagine. They even have banana pudding cheesecake.

You can buy entire cakes little minis if you just want a taste.

"The minis are good if you want to mix the flavors up, and you just want a little sample without going overboard with it," Kenny said.

If you're looking for something a little different, they also have cheesecake ice cream. Spoiler alert: It's amazing.

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM