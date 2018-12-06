MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- A Mooresville man is about to attempt something few people have ever done.

He and his best friend from childhood are planning to spend two weeks on jet skis on the ocean with no safety boats trailing them.

Darrell Jones and all four of his kids, the youngest just two, love the water. They're a jet ski family.

“I’ve grown up on jet skis,” Jones said.

Jones loves riding so much he and his pal are about to embark on an epic journey to celebrate their 40th birthdays.

"Midlife crisis, is that what you're calling it?" NBC Charlotte asked.

"Not really, but I think it's a catalyst," said Jones.

The friends plan to cover 800 miles on the trip.

"Our goal is to go from Miami to Tropic of Cancer latitude line, and then back," Jones said.

It’s a feat rarely accomplished.

“There have been a few people, most people have safety boats,” said Jones.

There will be no safety boats, just some safety equipment.

“Basically, this will be my life for two weeks,” Jones said.

They’ll spend about two to four hours a day on the jet skis, averaging about 50 to 70 miles a day, with the longest stretch will be a 140 mile reach from Bimini to Nassau.

Jones said he’s not worried about sharks or hurricanes because they have weather radios. They're also bringing along gas cans. His biggest concern?

“Classic, you see movies where people get lost at sea, but we have satellite, emergency radios, so even if we do get stranded, we shouldn't be stranded too long.”

His oldest daughter is excited for him.

“I think he’s gonna have fun!” she said.

And what does his wife say?

“Um, she's upped our life insurance. No, she's excited, too!” Jones joked.



