Christian McCaffrey teams up with Lowe's to repair Korean War veteran's home

The renovations included re-building a new roof, installing a working front door, installing an accessible bathroom and more.

CONCORD, N.C. — Carolina Panthers' star runningback Christian McCaffrey teamed up with Lowe’s Pros and Purple Heart Homes Tuesday, unveiling a newly repaired home for a decorated Korean War veteran in Concord, North Carolina.

Grover Monk served in the U.S Army during the Korean War with the 31st Infantry Regiment. He received several awards, including the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal.

When Monk was released from military service, he returned to New York, but now lives in Concord near his four children.

Monk is blind and hasn't been able to go outside of his home because his front door was jammed. Additionally, he fell recently when trying to get in the shower. As part of the renovations, Lowe's Pros installed a working front door and a handicapped-accessible bathroom.

In addition to those renovations, the team re-built a new roof, added a front porch, replaced a window, installed new HVAC, applied fresh paint, worked with a new kitchen and washer, helped with landscaping, and added a new ramp to the porch. One final touching addition -- the crew added a butterfly garden to Monk's home, in memory of his wife.