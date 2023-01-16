Christian Services in Lancaster County might just bowl you over

Whether it's passing out food weekly, or creating affordable prices in the store or at the bowling center, the mission has not changed.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Christian Services in Lancaster, South Carolina is on a mission to become the heartbeat of the county. It's a place for services, but also safety.

It's a place that's been focused on families since the 1980s and has had a longstanding food pantry since that time. But they've evolved in the last 20 years.

Eric Kramer, executive director of the nonprofit, said the need has grown so they needed to match that growth. Expanding their food pantry, creating a family store, and opening a bowling alley were all part of the plan to comfort the community.

"When we started we were in a dilapidated building in the downtown area," Kramer explained, reminiscing about the evolution of Christian Services.

The bowling alley serves as a place to host functions and specific services to meet the needs of the community. But it's also one of the best places in the county to have fun.

It's a safe space for people to come and enjoy one another's company.



The center also provides another stream of revenue for the nonprofit to continue to shore up the need in any way they can. Whether it's passing out food weekly, or creating affordable prices in the store or at the bowling center, the mission has not changed.

"People need a second chance and we're a place of second chances," Kramer said.