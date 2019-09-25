CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local artist from the Charlotte community are hosting a benefit concert this Saturday to help a family a need.

Earlier this month, Dee and Kristal Baxter, a couple known to give back in the Charlotte community, lost everything in a house fire earlier this month.

“I don’t take anything for granted, said Kristal. “We’ve both been really blessed.”

However, the tables have turned and now the Baxters are the ones in need

“We literally lost everything,” said Kristal

On September 9th, while out of town, the couple’s Gastonia home went up flames.

Investigators determined the fire started on the kitchen stove before it spread to every room in the house.

“By the time we got here the whole house had already collapsed,” said Kristal. “I tried to pick through what was melted but I was only able to grab a few socks.

Dee, on the other hand, wasn’t so lucky. “ I wasn’t able to save anything,” he said.

“My mom also lived here, she lost everything too,” said Kristal.

The couple is now asking for the community’s help to not only rebuild their home but to help rebuild the resources they’ve used to help people in need.

“That’s what we live for, to help people,” said Dee.

To donate to the Baxter family click here.

The family is also accepting clothing donations:

Women shoes size 9

Pants: 10/12

Shirts: Large

Underwear size: 8/9

Men shoes size 11

Shirts: Large

Pants: 36/34

Boxers: Large

Women shoes size 8

Pants: 16

Shirts: 2X-3X

Underwear size: 3X hipsters underwear

40 DD bra

A fundraising concert will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 2 pm.

The venue is located in Shelby at 409 West Sumter Street.