AMARILLO, Texas — (KWES) “There is a a saying ‘If it rains on your wedding, it’s good luck.’ So what’s the saying for when a huge Super Cell starts forming?”

That’s what one photographer is asking after capturing some beautiful wedding photos of an Amarillo couple.

Morgan and Manuel Monteiro had their wedding pictures taken by photographer Brittani Preece. The striking pictures, which have been shared over social media, show the couple in front of an enormous supercell.

"I love a couple who does whatever it takes for a shot, right after this is poured on us!," the photographer says in her Facebook post.

Meteorologist Anthony Franze says supercells are very strong thunderstorms that have a rotating updraft. These storms are often associated with very heavy rain and large hail.

It certainly sounds like a good sign for the couple’s marriage.