GASTONIA, N.C. -- The Gaston County Sheriff's Office is offering you $5,000 if you can reel in the county's biggest fish.

Deputies are hosting their first annual bass fishing tournament this Saturday to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics North Carolina.

Boats will launch from South Point Boat Landing at 7 a.m. and weigh-ins are at 3 p.m. There will be several other prizes and giveaways.

Captain Monica Becton is organizing the fundraiser. She said the Special Olympics have been a cherished cause for the sheriff's office.

"We've always done little fundraisers and raised a lot of money but I wanted to take it to a different level," Captain Becton said. "I put my thinking cap on and really thought hard about it, and my dad was an avid fisherman so that's how I came up with the idea."

There's still time to register a team by calling CS Motor Sports at 704-853-1990. For more information or to become a sponsor, call 704-869-6832.

© 2018 WCNC