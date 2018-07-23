CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- For the first time 2012, the Professional Disc Golf Association is holding their amateur world championship tournament in Charlotte.

Nearly 700 people have come from all over the world with hopes of not only winning the whole thing but also becoming a sponsored professional.

The tournament starts Tuesday and runs through Saturday, with nine local parks hosting players.

Disc golf is similar to its competitive cousin when it comes to all things "golf" related.

"There's scoring birdies, pars, eagles and for a lot of people, bogeys because the game is a lot harder than you think," Robert Leonard, the tournament director, told NBC Charlotte.

The main difference is the game is played with a disc, smaller than a frisbee, and they're being thrown into a target.

Leonard spoke with NBC Charlotte to discuss the genesis of the game and the sport's rapid growth.

"From 1977 to 2002, 21,000 [people] signed up. We're now over 100,000," Leonard said.

It's a sport that any age can play. Anthony, 12, of Kings Mountain, picked it up as a young kid and is now a 3-time world champion.

"It's awesome being out in nature, throwing some plastic at metal. It sounds crazy but it's fun," Anthony said.

It seems like a simple game but there is quite a bit of skill involved. Fortunately, there isn't much money.

"It's extremely inexpensive. A disc will cost you anywhere from $5.00 to $15.00 and almost every course is at a public park so it's free to play," Leonard said.

Those interested in reading more on disc golf can click here for more information.

