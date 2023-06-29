What's new at Discovery Place Science in Uptown

Discovery Place Science is known for interactive exhibits for kids of all ages, a massive IMAX dome theater and for a limited time, the Marvel Universe of Heroes!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is here and the kids are home, but if you're looking for something that will keep the whole family entertained, look no further than one of the top science museums in the county: Discovery Place Science!

Right in the middle of Uptown Charlotte, Discovery Place Science is easy to find, has close parking and a ton of fun, educational things for kids of all ages. It's well-known for interactive exhibits, great educational programs and its IMAX theater, which is the largest of its kind in the Carolinas.

The newest exhibit is all about comic book superheroes. It's the Marvel Universe of Heroes!

You can easily spend the whole day with everything you’ll find inside. Since “science” is the theme, those interactive hands-on exhibits really explore a lot, including earth science, the human body, and physics.

At Discovery Place Science you can even build mock structures, conduct lab experiments and study different ecosystems. Exploring the indoor rainforest will transport you into a jungle-like environment with all the vegetation and exotic birds to make it feel like you traveled thousands of miles away.

Even younger kids will be entertained in the KidScience section. There you’ll find a special toddler section, soft building blocks, an amazing sound wall and water table. The KidScience section is always given accolades by visitors because most family-oriented museums don’t feature specific areas for the youngest family members.

For adults 21 and older, you can experience the museum after hours. Every fourth Friday of the month, there’s live music and a cash bar. It’s all part of “Science on the Rocks” at Discovery Place Science.

There’s an awesome exhibit at the museum, Marvel Universe of Heroes. You can experience the evolution of Marvel’s story in print, film, and other media. It’s all through hundreds of artifacts on display through Sept. 4. You'll see costumes and props from the hit movies, as well as original artwork showing how these larger-than-life heroes went from concept to reality.

From Iron Man’s classic red and gold suit to Captain America’s very patriotic red, white, and blue uniform, fans of all things Marvel can get a detailed look at all the intricate designs that have made these characters legends over the years.

There’s something for all ages every day at Discovery Place Science, especially right now! Click here to learn more about the museum.

